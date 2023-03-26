Left Menu

Thane eatery raided for supplying hookahs, nine booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 09:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A restaurant in Mira Road in Thane district was raided for allegedly supplying banned hookahs to patrons, a police official said on Sunday.

Nine persons, including the owner and waiter of the eatery, have been booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) after the raid by the Anti Narcotics Cell of MBVV police on Friday, he said.

Mira Road police is carrying out further probe, the ANC official said.

