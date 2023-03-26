Electricity dept employee dies due to electrocution

A contractual employee working in the electricity department lost his life while joining an electricity wire, police said on Sunday.

Two others were injured. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Jain said on Sunday, in the Deoband police station area, a contractual employee Sonu (35) along with his two associates was repairing the wire of a power transformer.

While they had switched off the power supply. It was turned on at the Khera Mugal substation, he said.

As a result of which, Sonu and two of his associates sustained serious injuries, police said.

Jain said that the three injured persons were hospitalised, where doctors declared Sonu dead, while the two other persons were referred to a higher centre for treatment.

