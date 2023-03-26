Left Menu

Maha: Man crushed to death by speeding bus in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:16 IST
Maha: Man crushed to death by speeding bus in Nagpur
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding bus after he fell off a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Ganeshpeth police station area of the city on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The victim, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, fell off the vehicle on a bridge and was run over by a speeding private bus, he said.

An offence under section 304 (a) (death due to rash and negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023