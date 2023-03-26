Maha: Man crushed to death by speeding bus in Nagpur

A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding bus after he fell off a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Ganeshpeth police station area of the city on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The victim, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, fell off the vehicle on a bridge and was run over by a speeding private bus, he said.

An offence under section 304 (a) (death due to rash and negligent driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, the official said.

