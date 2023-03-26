Left Menu

CBI recovers Rs 1 cr from premises of DGFT officer who jumped to death during search op

The CBI has recovered approximately Rs 1 crore from the premises of a senior Directorate General of Foreign Trade officer in Rajkot who jumped to death after being arrested by the agency for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs five lakh, officials said on Sunday.During the search operation at the premises of now-deceased DGFT Joint Director Jawri Mal Bishnoi, who was stationed in Rajkot, the CBI claimed to have seized two bags, carrying Rs 1 crore, which were allegedly being thrown out of the house by his family members, the officials said.

The CBI has recovered approximately Rs 1 crore from the premises of a senior Directorate General of Foreign Trade officer in Rajkot who jumped to death after being arrested by the agency for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs five lakh, officials said on Sunday.

During the search operation at the premises of now-deceased DGFT Joint Director Jawri Mal Bishnoi, who was stationed in Rajkot, the CBI claimed to have seized two bags, carrying Rs 1 crore, which were allegedly being thrown out of the house by his family members, the officials said. The CBI had arrested Bishnoi during a trap operation on Friday while he was allegedly receiving the Rs 5 lakh of the total Rs 9 lakh demanded from a businessman who was seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) to export food cans which would have allowed him to retrieve his bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakh, they said.

A day after his arrest, Bishnoi (44) allegedly jumped from his fourth floor office fatally when the agency was concluding its searches, they said. A case of accidental death was registered at Pradyuman Nagar police station in Rajkot.

This is one of the many cases where people have died either during a CBI trap operation or in its custody, they said.

Recently, during a trap operation by the agency in Jammu the suspect police officer, who had allegedly demanded a bribe, suffered a heart attack. Earlier, Lalan Sheikh, the main accused in the Rampurhat massacre in West Bengal, had allegedly committed in CBI custody on which the state police had booked seven officials of the central agency for alleged murder. The agency had also suspended some officials in connection with alleged suicide of Sheikh. The CBI has not issued any formal statement over the alleged suicide by the DGFT officer.

