Builder Faces Extortion Threat from 'Bishnoi Group'

A prominent builder from Thane has allegedly become the target of an extortion attempt, with criminals demanding Rs 10 crore while posing as members of the notorious 'Bishnoi group' according to the police.

The 60-year-old businessman reported receiving a series of intimidating WhatsApp calls while attending a religious event in Madhya Pradesh on February 11. During the calls, he was warned to pay up or face deadly consequences.

Despite chilling death threats that continued via an audio message on February 20, the builder remains unharmed, and local law enforcement has registered an FIR. However, no arrests have been made thus far, as the investigation progresses, said Senior Inspector Abhay Chandranath Mahajan.

