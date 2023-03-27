Left Menu

J-K: Nine held for attacking family in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 12:53 IST
Representative Image
  • India

Nine youths were arrested for allegedly harassing and attacking a family here, police said on Monday.

They were nabbed during a midnight raid after a video of the attack on the family went viral on social media.

“Srinagar Police took cognisance of a video wherein a group of youths on bikes are seen harassing and attacking a family on road. Midnight raids were conducted by teams led by SDPO West and SHO Parimpora,” the Srinagar Police said on Twitter.

An FIR has been registered at Parimpora police station in this regard, police said.

They said four two-wheelers have been seized.

