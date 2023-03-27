Zelenskiy visits troops near front line in southeastern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met troops in southeastern Ukraine on Monday, the latest stage of a tour of frontline regions since a top general said a counterattack against Russian forces could come soon.

"I am honoured to be here today, next to our military," Zelenskiy wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app that was accompanied by footage of him handing out medals to troops in the Zaporizhzhia region. In separate trips last week, the president met soldiers in eastern Ukraine near the small city of Bakhmut, where fighting is intense, and spoke to officials and residents in the southern region of Kherson, where Ukrainian forces pushed back Russian troops last year after months of occupation.

Ukraine's ground forces commander said on Monday Kyiv was planning its next move after Moscow shifted the focus of its offensive from a flagging assault on Bakhmut to the town of Avdiivka further south. In separate posts, Zelenskiy also released footage of himself visiting a command centre and meeting regional civilian and military officials.

"We are working and keeping all important issues under control," he wrote.

