Mexico will not prohibit Chinese-owned TikTok app, says president

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday the United States has not presented any evidence that TikTok presents a threat to national security. Meanwhile, Canada announced last month a ban on the app from government-issued devices, also citing risks to privacy and security.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:29 IST
(Adds context) MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) -

The Mexican government will not ban the popular video sharing social media application TikTok, the country's president said on Monday, even as the United States moves closer to a possible prohibition on the Chinese-owned app due to security concerns. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed "complete freedom" when asked about the platform during his regular morning news conference, after TikTok's chief executive faced a grilling by U.S. lawmakers last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

