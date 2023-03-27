UP woman gets 10 years in jail for killing her 5 children

A local court here on Monday sentenced a woman to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing her five children by throwing them in the river Ganga in 2020.

Additional sessions judge Shailoj Chandra convicted Manju Devi and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on her, government counsel Vikas Narayan Singh In case the convict fails to pay the fine, she will have to spend an additional six months in jail.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said Devi, a resident of Jahangirabad, had a dispute with her husband following which on April 12, 2020, she threw her children Aarti (12), Saraswati (10), Maateshwari (8), Shiv Shankar (6) and Keshav (4) in river Ganga and sat at the ghat.

The bodies of the children were fished out by divers. A case was registered against her, and she was sent to jail.

