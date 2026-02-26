Jio Financial Infuses Rs 2,000 Crore into Jio Credit Ltd

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) announced an infusion of Rs 2,000 crore into its subsidiary, Jio Credit Ltd, to support business growth endeavors. JFSL acquired 3,35,71,923 equity shares, priced at Rs 10 each, of Jio Credit Ltd, a non-banking financial company, at a premium of Rs 585.70 per share, totalizing nearly Rs 2,000 crore, the company disclosed.

The funds will aid in bolstering Jio Credit Ltd's operational capacity, according to JFSL. Despite the sizable investment, JFSL reported a 9% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025, compared to the Rs 295 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's profit for the second quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 695 crore, with total income showing a nearly twofold increase, reaching Rs 901 crore from the previous year's Rs 449 crore in the corresponding period.

(With inputs from agencies.)