White House says no additional attacks in Syria in past 36 hours

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:14 IST
The United States has not seen any additional attacks or responses in the past 36 hours in Syria, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

He said the United States remains vigilant after an attack on a U.S. base in Syria on March 23 that killed an American contractor, wounded another and hurt five U.S. troops.

