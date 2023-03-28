Kyiv mayor says no reports of casualties in shop fire

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a shop was on fire in a western district of the Ukrainian capital on Monday but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

"Fire and rescue services are at the site of the fire after the explosion in the Sviatoshyn district of the capital," he said in a Telegram post. "According to preliminary information, there are no casualties."

