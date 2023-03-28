China's deputy c. Bank governor meets Blackstone boss Schwarzman - regulator
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-03-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 14:11 IST
- Country:
- China
China's deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng met with Blackstone's Chairman Stephen Schwarzman on Tuesday, China's forex regulator said.
Both sides exchanged views on the global economic and financial situation and investment opportunities, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stephen Schwarzman
- Blackstone
- China
- Pan Gongsheng
Advertisement