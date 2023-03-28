SC seeks Centre's reply on MP Cong leader's plea challenging ED summons in money-laundering case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay a summons issued by the ED to the leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh of the Congress, in a money-laundering case against him.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Aravind Kumar issued a notice on Singh's plea challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and posted the matter after six weeks. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who represented Singh in the matter, said the summons issued on January 13 against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) should be stayed by the court.

The bench said it will issue a notice on Singh's plea as well as on the question of interim relief of staying the summons but at present, will not stay the ED summons.

''This matter requires a lengthy hearing and therefore, we are keeping it after six weeks,'' it said, adding that the counter-affidavit be filed by the Centre in four weeks and a rejoinder thereafter in two weeks.

In his plea filed through Sodhi, the Congress leader said he is constrained to approach the court under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging the vires of sections 50 and 63 of the PMLA.

''Primarily, the challenge is based upon the premise that the provision of the PMLA allowing an officer of the Directorate of Enforcement to summon any person to record his statement under section 50 of the Act and requiring that person to speak truth in such statement is violative of Articles 20(3) and 21 of the Constitution of India,'' the plea said.

It said Singh is conscious of a judgment of the court, whereby a challenge to the vires of section 50 of the PMLA was turned down in the case of Vijay Madanlal Choudhary last year.

''However, the petitioner being an informed citizen of this country has certain grounds to urge as to why the said judgment of 2022 deserves to be held as per incuriam and the issues raised in the present petition deserve to be settled by a larger constitutional bench in terms of Article 145(3) of the Constitution of India,'' it said.

The plea said the 2022 verdict of the top court ought to have created a harmonious balance between the powers of the ED to inquire vis-a-vis the right of individuals against self-incrimination.

''At the outset, it is submitted that the aforesaid summons is cryptic and visibly vague since no details of the ECIR under which the same has been purportedly been issued is provided. The vagueness and arbitrariness of the summons is tantamount from the fact that it does not even mention the date on which the said ECIR came to be registered and further, even fails to provide any details of the alleged predicate offence whatsoever,'' it added.

