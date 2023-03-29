Left Menu

Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer after prison release

The victim, Philip Todd who works for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky told investigators he had never seen his attacker before and that Neal didnt say or demand anything before he stabbed him.

A US Senate staffer remained hospitalised on Tuesday after police say he was attacked leaving a restaurant in Washington this weekend by a man who had been released from federal prison a day earlier.

The suspect, Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested on a charge of assault with intent to kill after Saturday's attack. The federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press Neal had been released from a federal prison in Maryland on Friday. Investigators believe the attack was random. The victim, Philip Todd — who works for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — told investigators he had never seen his attacker before and that Neal didn't say or demand anything before he stabbed him. He said Neal had appeared from around a corner and attacked him as he was walking with a friend. Neal had been released after earning so-called "good time credit" as part of a bipartisan criminal justice overhaul known as the First Step Act that was signed into law by former President Donald Trump. Police found Neal after officer saw a cell phone that was dropped at the scene. Court documents obtained by AP said Neal told officers he heard a voice "telling him that someone was going to get him" shortly before the attack.

Todd suffered a punctured lung and potential brain bleeding, according to court documents.

A defence attorney for Neal did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

