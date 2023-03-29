Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:38 IST
SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Calcutta HC order paving way for WB panchayat polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Wednesday refused urgent hearing on an appeal challenging the March 28 order of the Calcutta High Court declining to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat election process at this stage.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions by senior advocate P S Patwalia that the election notification may be out if the appeal is not heard urgently.

The bench said as the matter was not in the day's mentioning list, it may be mentioned again later.

The apex court will resume functioning on April 5 after festival holidays and week-offs.

The senior advocate said the high court passed the impugned order on Tuesday and the appeal is filed on Wednesday.

''Same rule for all (lawyers). No unlisted mentioning today,'' said the bench.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat election process at this stage, which is to be held by May, while holding that there is substance in petitioner Suvendu Adhikari's contention over the seat reservation criteria used for the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

