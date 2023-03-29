Goa saw three-fold rise in maternal mortality rate in 2021: Economic Survey

Goa saw a nearly three-fold rise in maternal mortality rate in 2021, while infant mortality rate during the same period registered a slight dip, according to the state’s Economic Survey. The Economic Survey report for 2022-23 which was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday said the state’s infant mortality rate was recorded at 9.09 infant deaths per thousand live births in 2021 as against 9.12 in the previous year. “The maternal mortality rate in 2020 was 49 deaths per lakh live births which increased to 123 in 2021,” said the report. Numbers shared in the report indicate that the maternal mortality rate in rural areas is on the rise. The Economic Survey report has also revealed that the birth rate during 2020 was 11.66 per thousand population and it dropped to 9.72 per thousand in 2021.

“Birth rate indicates the number of the live births occurring during the year per 1,000 population estimated,” the report adds. The death rate in Goa in 2020 was 9.3 per 1,000 inhabitants whereas it stood at 11.59 deaths per 1,000 inhabitants during the year 2021, reads the Economic Survey report.

