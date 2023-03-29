US national arrested for trying to cross over to Nepal on fake documents

A 36-year-old American national was arrested on Wednesday while trying to cross over to Nepal on a fake visa and passport, authorities here said. Eric Daniel Beckwith, a citizen of America, who was on his way to Nepal from India, was arrested in the morning by the immigration department in the Sonauli area as his visa papers and passport were found to be fake, Immigration Officer, Sonauli check post, Shabbir Kumar said. Sonauli in Maharajganj district is located on the India-Nepal border and is a common transit point between India and Nepal. A case has been registered against Beckwith under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under section 14 of The Foreigners Act. The Intelligence Bureau has been informed about the matter and the accused is being questioned, an official of the local intelligence unit said. According to police, Beckwith had come to India in June 2018 and stayed in many major cities.

