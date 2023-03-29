Left Menu

NGOs of Delhi, K'taka, Maha, TN received major chunks of foreign contributions: govt

NGOs based in Delhi received the highest amount of foreign funds, followed by those based in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu out of the over Rs 55,600 crore contribution sent to India from abroad in the last three years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:07 IST
NGOs of Delhi, K'taka, Maha, TN received major chunks of foreign contributions: govt

NGOs based in Delhi received the highest amount of foreign funds, followed by those based in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu out of the over Rs 55,600 crore contribution sent to India from abroad in the last three years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as per the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010, every Non-governmental organisation which receives foreign contributions has to submit an annual return along with the income and expenditure statement, receipt and payment account and balance sheet for every financial year. Rai said during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, a total of Rs 55,645.08 crore was received by Indian NGOs as foreign contributions. Among these, Delhi has received Rs 14,062.77 crore in the said three financial years, Karnataka received Rs 7,241.32 crore, Maharashtra received Rs 5,606.01 crore and Tamil Nadu received Rs 6,804.07 crore, he said in response to a written question. All NGOs in the country received Rs 16,359.48 crore in 2019-20, Rs 17,166.34 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 22,119.26 crore in 2021-22. The minister said between 2020 and 2022 and the current year, the FCRA registration certificate of 1,828 NGOs has been cancelled for violation of the provisions of the act. As on March 10, 2023, there were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations in the country, officials said.

