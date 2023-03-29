Left Menu

Germany to send additional 12 billion euros in military support to Ukraine

The additional funding includes 3.2 billion euros to be disbursed in 2023 and credit lines for the period between 2024 and 2032 amounting to some 8.8 billion euros. "With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government," three politicians representing the coalition government on the committee said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 19:39 IST
The German government has agreed to send an additional 12 billion euros ($13.01 billion) worth of military support to Ukraine. The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag gave the green light on Wednesday for the unbudgeted expenditure, which was requested by the defence ministry and the foreign office. The additional funding includes 3.2 billion euros to be disbursed in 2023 and credit lines for the period between 2024 and 2032 amounting to some 8.8 billion euros.

"With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government," three politicians representing the coalition government on the committee said in a statement. "It is important to support Ukraine as long as necessary," they said.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, the German government has made available more than 14.2 billion euros in support for Ukraine, according to the foreign office. ($1 = 0.9232 euros) ($1 = 0.9221 euros)

