Charge sheet filed 3 LeT operatives in Hyderabad hand grenade recovery case

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in the Hyderabad hand grenades recovery case as part of a major conspiracy by the banned terror group to carry out blasts in the country, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency filed the charge sheet against Mohd Abdul Wajid alias ''Zahed'', Samiuddin alias ''Sami'' and Maaz Hasan Farooq in a special court for their role in the terrorist conspiracy to raise funds, collect explosives and carry out recruitment into the Pakistan-based group, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The NIA had taken over investigations into the case in January from Hyderabad Police. ''NIA Investigations revealed that Zahed, Sami and Maaz were in touch with Pakistan-based Farhatulla Ghori, an 'individual terrorist' listed by the Government of India. ''Simultaneously, they were also in league with Siddiqu bin Osman alias Abu Hanzala, Abdul Majeed alias Chotu and other LeT leaders and operatives. They had aimed to carry out bomb blasts at crowded places in Hyderabad City,'' the spokesperson said. The official said Ghori recruited Zahed from cyberspace and sent funds to him through hawala channels.

''Zahed was tasked to recruit more persons into LeT and to carry out terrorist acts. Sami, Maaz and Mohammed Kaleem were instigated and prodded by Zahed to work for the LeT,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said four hand-grenades were dropped at an isolated spot near Manoharabad village on Hyderabad-Nagpur Highway (NH-44) on September 28 last year.

''Zahed got the hand-grenade consignment collected through Sami and then gave one grenade each to Sami and Maaz with instructions to hurl the same at public gatherings during the Dussehra festival. However, their intentions could not bear fruit as they were arrested before the planned attacks,'' the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the grenades were recovered from their possession during a search of their houses, while Rs 20 lakhs was also seized from Zahed. Zahed, Sami and Maaz were chargesheeted under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Substances Act, and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said.

