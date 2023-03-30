Left Menu

UAE appoints a vice president and a crown prince for Abu Dhabi

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:04 IST
UAE appoints a vice president and a crown prince for Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates appointed a new vice president, two deputy rulers and a crown prince for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, state media reported.

Mansour Bin Zayed will serve as vice president alongside Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, the agency said.

President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued two Emiri decrees appointing Hazza bin Zayed as deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Tahnoun bin Zayed as deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi. An Emiri decree appointed Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

