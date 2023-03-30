Chinese loan rollover of $2 billion to Pakistan in process -govt source

The rollover of a $2-billion Chinese loan to Pakistan that matured on March 23 is in process, a top government source told Reuters.

With the South Asian nation locked in unsuccessful talks to secure bailout funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rollover is critical for foreign exchange reserves that have dipped to just four weeks of import cover.

