Two U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky
Reuters | Kentucky | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
Two U.S. Army helicopters collided on Wednesday while on a training mission over Kentucky, a spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
The status of the crew members was not immediately known, the spokesperson added. "We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter early on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement