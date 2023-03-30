Left Menu

Two U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky

Reuters | Kentucky | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two U.S. Army helicopters collided on Wednesday while on a training mission over Kentucky, a spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, the spokesperson added. "We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter early on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

