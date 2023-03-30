One dead as police vehicle rams into tractor-trolley in UP

A police patrol vehicle rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Yamuna Expressway early Thursday, leaving one dead and a head constable seriously injured, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

Police vehicle driver Shailesh Chaudhary (32), a resident of Diwanakalan village, died on the spot while head constable Bhupendra Singh, who was sitting with him, was seriously injured and has been admitted to a private hospital.

The tractor-trolley has been seized.

