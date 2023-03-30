Left Menu

One dead as police vehicle rams into tractor-trolley in UP

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:19 IST
One dead as police vehicle rams into tractor-trolley in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police patrol vehicle rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Yamuna Expressway early Thursday, leaving one dead and a head constable seriously injured, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

Police vehicle driver Shailesh Chaudhary (32), a resident of Diwanakalan village, died on the spot while head constable Bhupendra Singh, who was sitting with him, was seriously injured and has been admitted to a private hospital.

The tractor-trolley has been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023