One dead as police vehicle rams into tractor-trolley in UP
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A police patrol vehicle rammed into a tractor-trolley on the Yamuna Expressway early Thursday, leaving one dead and a head constable seriously injured, police said.
The accident took place around 4 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.
Police vehicle driver Shailesh Chaudhary (32), a resident of Diwanakalan village, died on the spot while head constable Bhupendra Singh, who was sitting with him, was seriously injured and has been admitted to a private hospital.
The tractor-trolley has been seized.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupendra Singh
- Shailesh Chaudhary
- Bisen
- Diwanakalan
Advertisement