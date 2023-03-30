Left Menu

2 West Bank settlers charged in axe attack on Palestinians

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:28 IST
2 West Bank settlers charged in axe attack on Palestinians

Two Jewish settlers have been charged with terrorism for an axe attack earlier this month on a Palestinian family in the occupied West Bank, Israel's Shin Bet security agency said Thursday.

The Shin Bet said the attack occurred in the northern West Bank town of Hawara – the same town where hundreds of settlers burned houses and property in a rampage late last month that left one Palestinian dead.

The settlers were arrested for an attack that occurred the following week, on March 6. Security camera footage showed two assailants throwing stones at a Palestinian car. One of the attackers is then seen repeatedly striking one of the windows with what appears to be a hatchet or a small axe, before the car drives away.

The two suspects — one a resident of the West Bank settlement of Yitzhar and the other a resident of the unauthorized outpost of Givat Ronen — were charged on Thursday with committing an act of terrorism and intentional sabotage of a vehicle with racist intent, the Shin Bet said.

The agency said the pair belonged to a "violent group" that tries to harm Palestinians and disrupt the activities of the Israeli military in the area. "The Shin Bet sees these acts, which are carried out under nationalistic motives, as a danger to national security," it said.

Hawara, which is located near several hard-line Jewish settlements, experiences frequent friction between the sides. Arrests of Israelis for attacks on Palestinians are rare.

Last month's settler rampage occurred after two Israelis were killed while driving through the town. Four Israelis have subsequently been wounded in two additional shootings there.

Israel's police force says it has arrested 16 people in connection to the February 26 rampage, including two suspects who are being held without charge while the investigation continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023