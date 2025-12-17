Madhya Pradesh Blood Transfusion Scare: HIV Cases in Thalassemia Patients Under Probe
A committee has been set up by the Madhya Pradesh government to investigate how six thalassemia-afflicted children, who received treatment at various hospitals, contracted HIV. The investigation follows reports of possibly contaminated blood transfusions. A report from the six-member committee is expected within a week.
- Country:
- India
In a troubling development, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched an investigation into how six children suffering from thalassemia contracted HIV after receiving treatment at various hospitals.
Tarun Rathi, Commissioner of the Public Health and Medical Education Department, has mandated that the newly-formed six-member committee submit their findings within a week.
The children, aged between 12 and 15, were diagnosed as HIV positive following blood transfusions. Investigations are underway to determine if any private hospitals were involved. Approximately at the same time, one child's parents were also found to be infected with the virus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Land Controversy Sparks Government Investigation
Murder of Notorious History-Sheeter Sparks Investigation
Supreme Court Probes CBI's Investigation in Defence Firm's Alleged Scam Involvement
Tragic Leap: Teen's Untimely Demise Sparks Investigation
No Further Action on Prince Andrew Investigation