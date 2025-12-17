Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Blood Transfusion Scare: HIV Cases in Thalassemia Patients Under Probe

A committee has been set up by the Madhya Pradesh government to investigate how six thalassemia-afflicted children, who received treatment at various hospitals, contracted HIV. The investigation follows reports of possibly contaminated blood transfusions. A report from the six-member committee is expected within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling development, the Madhya Pradesh government has launched an investigation into how six children suffering from thalassemia contracted HIV after receiving treatment at various hospitals.

Tarun Rathi, Commissioner of the Public Health and Medical Education Department, has mandated that the newly-formed six-member committee submit their findings within a week.

The children, aged between 12 and 15, were diagnosed as HIV positive following blood transfusions. Investigations are underway to determine if any private hospitals were involved. Approximately at the same time, one child's parents were also found to be infected with the virus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

