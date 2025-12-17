Left Menu

Cyber Heist Unveils Sensitive Data of Pornhub Premium Users

Hackers 'ShinyHunters' claimed to have breached Pornhub, threatening to release premium users' data. While the breach's full scale remains unclear, some users confirmed the data's authenticity. ShinyHunters demanded Bitcoin ransom to withhold the data. Pornhub and Mixpanel deny responsibility, referencing a separate cybersecurity incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:14 IST
A notorious hacking group, ShinyHunters, has announced a significant breach involving the extraction of data from Pornhub's premium user base, threatening to release the information unless a Bitcoin ransom is paid.

Although the full extent of the breach is yet to be determined, some users have confirmed the authenticity of their data among samples shared by the hackers. Reports surfaced that Pornhub's third-party analytics provider Mixpanel experienced a separate security incident, adding layers to the ongoing investigation.

Both Pornhub and Mixpanel deny their direct involvement in this data breach, pointing to an unrelated cybersecurity problem that was previously addressed. ShinyHunters, an infamous hacking group, has been linked to several high-profile hacks across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

