Nigerian arrested with drugs worth Rs 14 lakh in Thane city

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 23:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth more than Rs 14 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Inspector Vikas Ghodke of the Crime Unit V said acting on a tip, a police team laid a trap near a hotel on the Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday evening and caught the Nigerian when he arrived with with the narcotics.

The foreigner, Paul Chukvu (48), currently residing in Nalla Sopara in adjoining Palghar district, was found in possession of 32 grams of cocaine and 0.22 grams of LSD (an illegal street drug), with their combined valued pegged at Rs 14,01,940, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) was registered at the Kasarwadavali police station, the official added.

