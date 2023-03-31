Arrests made in deadly fire at Mexico detention center, authorities say

Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the deaths of 39 people at a Mexican migrant detention center earlier this week after a fire broke out, authorities said Thursday.

Six warrants were issued against three immigration institute officers, two private security officers and the person who allegedly began the fire, Sara Irene Herrerias, the head of the attorney general office's human rights unit, said without clarifying which arrest was pending.

