PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 31

Headlines - Premier League tightens rules for club owners and directors - UK confirms delay in lifting of state pension age to 68 - UK carmakers offered EV sales target loopholes - King Charles calls for renewal of 'special bond' between UK and Germany Overview - The Premier League tightened up its owners' and directors' test on Thursday with a new rule barring anyone found to have committed human rights abuses.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 04:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 04:59 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Premier League tightens rules for club owners and directors - UK confirms delay in lifting of state pension age to 68

- UK carmakers offered EV sales target loopholes - King Charles calls for renewal of 'special bond' between UK and Germany

Overview - The Premier League tightened up its owners' and directors' test on Thursday with a new rule barring anyone found to have committed human rights abuses. The changes are to be applied with immediate effect.

- The British government said on Thursday it would not yet bring forward a rise in the state pension age to 68, delaying a decision until after the next election to carry out a further review of the impact. - The British government has watered down a proposed mandate for a minimum level of electric vehicle sales by allowing carmakers to defer a proportion of the annual target for several years.

- King Charles called for a renewal of "the special bond of friendship" between the UK and Germany, in a speech to the German parliament in his first state visit abroad since ascending the throne last year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

