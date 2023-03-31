PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Premier League tightens rules for club owners and directors - UK confirms delay in lifting of state pension age to 68

- UK carmakers offered EV sales target loopholes - King Charles calls for renewal of 'special bond' between UK and Germany

Overview - The Premier League tightened up its owners' and directors' test on Thursday with a new rule barring anyone found to have committed human rights abuses. The changes are to be applied with immediate effect.

- The British government said on Thursday it would not yet bring forward a rise in the state pension age to 68, delaying a decision until after the next election to carry out a further review of the impact. - The British government has watered down a proposed mandate for a minimum level of electric vehicle sales by allowing carmakers to defer a proportion of the annual target for several years.

- King Charles called for a renewal of "the special bond of friendship" between the UK and Germany, in a speech to the German parliament in his first state visit abroad since ascending the throne last year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)