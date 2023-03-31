Left Menu

Tap connection provided in country every second since Jan: Shekhawat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:08 IST
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said since January, on an average a tap connection was provided every second in rural households in the country.

He said 86,894 tap connections have been provided every day since January.

''Since January this year every second a tap connection was provided in the country. The speed has definitely accelerated,'' he said.

Till now, 11,62,66,119 rural households (59.83 per cent) have been provided with tap water connection out of the 19,43,34,294 households in the country, Shekhawat said. For providing tap water connections in the rest of the 40 per cent of the households, groundwork has been accelerated, he said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Lakshadweep, West Bengal and Jharkhand are the worst performing among states and Union Territories, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

