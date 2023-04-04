Left Menu

UK visa must make online payment on official website for Algeria applications

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2023 16:41 IST
UK visa must make online payment on official website for Algeria applications
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

From 26 April, all applications made in Algeria for a UK visa will be required to be paid for via an online payment process. Currently, customers have the choice to pay via cash at the Visa Application Centre or to use the official UK government website to pay for their visa application.

These changes are being brought in to streamline the payment process and to bring Algeria in line with other key international markets as the ability to pay for a UK visa in cash becomes an anomaly. UKVI is introducing a new, globally consistent, digital process for applying on-line for a UK visa and offers customers a safer, more convenient way of paying for visas.

All customers wishing to apply for a UK visa must make an online payment on the official UK government website prior to submitting their passport and biometrics at their designated Visa Application Centre.

The UK continues to be a popular choice for those wishing to work, study or just visit. In the year ending December 2022, over 19,000 visas were issued to Algerian nationals, a 76% increase from the previous year. UKVI apologises to customers affected for any inconvenience caused and encourages all new applicants to ensure they have the correct payment method available prior to beginning their visa application.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Branson's Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

 United States
2
Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation
Blog

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year; Bayer defeats Merck in lawsuit over talc liabilities and more

Health News Roundup: Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this...

 Global
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity sets new speed and altitude record on the Red Plan...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small Ideas, Big Impact: The Power of Creativity in Making a Difference

The Technological Revolution: Evolution or Revolution?

Mind over Matter: How Technology is Transforming Youth Mental Health

Beyond Science Fiction: The Reality of Robotics and Automation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023