U.N. rights body extends Ukraine inquiry into crimes since Russia's invasion

The United Nations Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favour on Tuesday of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour, 17 abstained and two voted against the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which Ukraine says is essential for keeping Russia accountable for its crimes.

