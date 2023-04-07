Pakistan to launch fresh military operation against militants - statement
Pakistan will launch a fresh military operation against militants across the country, its national security committee said on Friday after a meeting.
"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigor and determination," a statement from the committee said.
