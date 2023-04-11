Naval Aviation Industry Outreach Programme in collaboration with CII conducted

A Naval Aviation Industry Outreach Programme in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry, Eastern Region, CII(ER) was conducted on 11 Apr 23 at Kolkata. The event was organised by the Naval Liaison Cell, Barrackpore under the aegis of HQENC. VAdm Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), presided over the inaugural session with senior functionaries of tri services, Coast Guard, DRDO and CII(ER) sharing their perspectives on Indigenisation.

The event aimed at fostering an eco system conducive to ‘Innovate-Integrate-Indigenise’ witnessed active participation of over 100 industry partners operating in and around Kolkata. During the event, the second edition of Manual for Indigenisation of Air Stores (MINAS) which has undergone a comprehensive review after its initial publication in 2010 was released by the DCNS.

This contemporary edition of the guiding document for Naval Indigenisation agencies also included simplified procedures for fast-tracking indigenisation and avenues to effectively utilise extant financial regulation. The Technical sessions by Indian Naval agencies and Industry partners that followed the inaugural session were reviewed by RAdm Deepak Bansal, ACNS (Air Materiel).

(With Inputs from PIB)