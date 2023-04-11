Left Menu

Naval Aviation Industry Outreach Programme in collaboration with CII conducted

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:38 IST
Naval Aviation Industry Outreach Programme in collaboration with CII conducted
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A Naval Aviation Industry Outreach Programme in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry, Eastern Region, CII(ER) was conducted on 11 Apr 23 at Kolkata. The event was organised by the Naval Liaison Cell, Barrackpore under the aegis of HQENC. VAdm Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), presided over the inaugural session with senior functionaries of tri services, Coast Guard, DRDO and CII(ER) sharing their perspectives on Indigenisation.

The event aimed at fostering an eco system conducive to ‘Innovate-Integrate-Indigenise’ witnessed active participation of over 100 industry partners operating in and around Kolkata. During the event, the second edition of Manual for Indigenisation of Air Stores (MINAS) which has undergone a comprehensive review after its initial publication in 2010 was released by the DCNS.

This contemporary edition of the guiding document for Naval Indigenisation agencies also included simplified procedures for fast-tracking indigenisation and avenues to effectively utilise extant financial regulation. The Technical sessions by Indian Naval agencies and Industry partners that followed the inaugural session were reviewed by RAdm Deepak Bansal, ACNS (Air Materiel).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023