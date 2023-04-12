Left Menu

U.S., Philippines agree to complete security assistance roadmap in 5 to 10 years -US defense secretary

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 02:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 02:03 IST
U.S., Philippines agree to complete security assistance roadmap in 5 to 10 years -US defense secretary

Defense and diplomatic officials from the U.S. and Philippines on Tuesday agreed to complete a roadmap on U.S. security assistance to the Philippines in the next five to 10 years, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine counterparts defense chief Carlito Galvez and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo discussed the delivery of priority defense platforms including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defense systems, Austin told reporters after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against current regime: Congress' TS Singh Deo

Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against curren...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023