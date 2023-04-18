Egyptian troops held in Sudan were there to conduct exercises, not to support any party -Sisi

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that Egyptian troops held in Sudan were merely there to conduct exercises with their Sudanese counterparts and not to support any of the warring parties.

In a speech broadcast by Egyptian state television after Sisi chaired a meeting of the Supreme Council of Armed Forces, the president said he is affirming the safety of Egyptian soldiers in Sudan.

After clashes erupted across Sudan between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the army on Saturday, the RSF shared a video they said showed Egyptian troops who had "surrendered" to them in the northern town of Merowe, about halfway between the Sudanese capital Khartoum and the border with Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)