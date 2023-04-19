Top French Navy official visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai; talks held on enhancing cooperation

A two-member delegation led by Vice Admiral Emmanuel Slaars, the Joint Commander of the French Forces Deployed in the Indian Ocean (ALINDIEN), visited the Western Naval Command here and discussed the growing cooperation between the navies of the two, a statement said on Wednesday.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, both sides agreed that there is an emergent need to enhance navy-to-navy cooperation keeping in line with the strengthening relations between the two maritime nations. ''During the interaction, growing cooperation between the two navies on the maritime front and enhanced interoperability to bolster maritime security in the region was appreciated by both sides. The interaction also highlighted the gains achieved by cooperation between the Indian and the French Navies in strengthening the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) construct,'' it said.

Robustness of the naval partnership and cooperation is reflected in steady improvement in interoperability through conduct of regular exercises, long-range deployments by ships and mutually-beneficial interaction among high-level envoys, the statement said.

Bilateral cooperation between India and France, especially in the sphere of maritime security, has been growing. France is one of the three countries India shares close cooperation in the strategic areas of nuclear, space and defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)