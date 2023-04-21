SA to chair BRICS Deputy Ministers meeting responsible for Middle East and North Africa

South Africa will next week host and chair the 9th session of the meeting of BRICS Deputy Ministers and Special Envoys responsible for the Middle East and North Africa.

The meeting will take place from Monday, 24 April to Wednesday, 26 April 2023 in Cape Town.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the gathering forms part of a series of activities leading up to the BRICS Annual Heads of State Summit, to be held in August 2023 in Gauteng.

The department said the leaders will discuss, amongst other issues, the Middle East peace process as well as developments in the Gulf States, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq, Western Sahara and Yemen.

The MENA, which stands for Middle East and North Africa, are regions that have had rich civilisations, cultures and traditions since ancient times, contributing positively to advancements in various facets of life, including science, arts, culture and politics.

Today, this region is home to more than 500 million people who live in countries that are heterogeneous in terms of territorial size and levels of development.

“The region is now at a critical juncture in its history as its people struggle to contain and resolve persistent conflict and address the challenges of terrorism and extremism”.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)