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Bezzecchi's Grand Hat Trick at Texas Grand Prix

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi secured his third consecutive victory of the year at the United States Grand Prix in Austin. He led all 20 laps, finishing ahead of teammate Jorge Martin. This win makes Bezzecchi the third Italian to achieve five consecutive wins, following Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 04:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 04:27 IST
Bezzecchi's Grand Hat Trick at Texas Grand Prix
Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi of Aprilia claimed a commanding victory at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, marking his third consecutive triumph this year and extending his winning streak to five races since last season.

Bezzecchi maintained his lead across all 20 laps at the Circuit of the Americas, finishing 2.036 seconds ahead of teammate Jorge Martin, with Pedro Acosta taking the third spot on the podium.

This achievement makes Bezzecchi the first rider to win the opening three grands prix of the season since Marc Marquez in 2014, and only the third Italian to secure five successive wins, following legends Valentino Rossi and Giacomo Agostini.

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