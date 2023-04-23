Left Menu

German public sector workers agree wage deal with employers - minister

German public sector workers have agreed on a wage deal with employers, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Saturday, ending a dispute that has brought disruption to Europe's biggest economy.

The agreement for around 2.5 million workers in the sector follows arbitration.

