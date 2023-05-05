Left Menu

Manipuris demonstrate in Delhi against violence in state

A group of people from Manipur on Friday staged a demonstration at Delhis Jantar Mantar against the ongoing violence in the state over the Meitei community Scheduled Tribe status issue. During the march, an armed mob allegedly attacked people from the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts that escalated the violence throughout the state, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of people from Manipur on Friday staged a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the ongoing violence in the state over the Meitei community Scheduled Tribe status issue. The protesters were seen carrying placards bearing messages such as ''Save Manipur, Save Meitei''. Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district during a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur to protest against the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe status. The march was organised by tribal groups, including the Nagas and the Kukis, after Manipur High Court last month asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. During the march, an armed mob allegedly attacked people from the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts that escalated the violence throughout the state, police said. Multiple sources said the fighting between communities had left several scores of people dead and nearly a hundred injured. However, the police were unwilling to confirm this.

