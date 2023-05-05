Left Menu

HP: Villagers in Shillai mourn death paratrooper in J-K anti-terror operation

Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Shillai Suresh Singha confirmed the demise of Negi and said more information in this regard is awaited from the army authorities. Pramod Negi 25, son of Devendra Negi, hailed from Shillai village of Sirmaur district, officials said.

PTI | Nahan | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:43 IST
HP: Villagers in Shillai mourn death paratrooper in J-K anti-terror operation
  • Country:
  • India

People of Himachal Pradesh's Shillai mourned the death of Pramod Negi, an army paratrooper from the village killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Friday.

He was among five soldiers who lost their lives in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out the ultras.

Negi was a personnel of the Special Forces due to his excellent career for the past two years, secretary of the Ex-Serviceman Organisation, Paonta and Shillai, Narendra Thundu said in a statement issued here.

He was conferred the 'Red Cap' honour recently due to his excellent capabilities as a paratrooper, he said.

Locals said that people in large numbers are arriving in Shillai village from different parts of the Trans-Giri area to meet Negi's family. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shillai Suresh Singha confirmed the demise of Negi and said more information in this regard is awaited from the army authorities. Pramod Negi (25), son of Devendra Negi, hailed from Shillai village of Sirmaur district, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023