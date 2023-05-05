Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma inmate Glossip

U.S. Supreme Court halts execution of Oklahoma inmate Glossip

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday halted the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, whose case has drawn support from the state's Republican attorney general after an investigation shed new light on evidence relating to the 1997 murder Glossip was convicted of commissioning.

The justices acted after a divided Oklahoma state panel on April 26 voted against recommending clemency for Glossip, 60, who was scheduled to be executed on May 18 for his role in the murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

