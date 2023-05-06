Maha: Elderly woman robbed, killed in Thane district
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A 65-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.
The victim Anita Patil, who lived alone in Dharivali village in Dombivili, was found dead in her house this morning, an official from Manpada police station said. The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. The victim's daughter, who lived in the neighbourhood, discovered the body and found that ornaments she had worn had also been stolen, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's Thane
- section 302
- Indian
- Dharivali
- Dombivili
- Manpada
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian national arrested at Delhi airport, drugs valued at Rs 21 crore seized: Customs
Entertainment News Roundup: Indian court orders YouTube to remove fake news on Bachchan Grandchild; K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25 and more
Indian Women's Blind Cricket team to play first ever bilateral series with Nepal
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
Anglo-Indian cuisine in the spotlight for King Charles's Coronation