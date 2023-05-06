Maha: Elderly woman robbed, killed in Thane district

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim Anita Patil, who lived alone in Dharivali village in Dombivili, was found dead in her house this morning, an official from Manpada police station said. The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. The victim's daughter, who lived in the neighbourhood, discovered the body and found that ornaments she had worn had also been stolen, the official added.

