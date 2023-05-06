Left Menu

Police submit charge sheet in attempt-to-rape case in Faridabad in six days

The police on Saturday submitted the charge sheet in an alleged attempt-to-rape case in this Haryana city in six days, an official said. Taking prompt action, the police presented the challan of the case in court today Saturday.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:45 IST
The police on Saturday submitted the charge sheet in an alleged attempt-to-rape case in this Haryana city in six days, an official said. The accused, identified as Anil, was arrested on May 1 and sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on the same day, they said.

Anil, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a labourer and lived in Sector 15. According to the police, on May 1, an inebriated Anil knocked on the door of a house and asked for water. When the 22-year-old girl, who was alone at home, opened the door, Anil forced his way in and allegedly tried to rape her.

However, when the girl raised an alarm, her brother reached the spot and caught the accused before calling the police, they said.

''Our team reached the spot and took the accused into custody. An FIR was registered at Sector 8 police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused,'' said Sube Singh, a spokesperson for the police. ''Taking prompt action, the police presented the challan of the case in court today (Saturday). In this way, the police, while taking quick action regarding women's safety, completed the action within just six days and presented the challan before the court so that the accused can be punished as soon as possible,'' he added.

