Close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari held: Punjab Police chief

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 18:57 IST
A close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was arrested by Punjab Police, state's top cop Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Wala was a wanted criminal and the Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest.

He was apprehended by a team of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police. A pistol and six cartridges were seized from him, police said.

''In a major breakthrough, AGTF arrested Harwinder S@ Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc.'' Yadav, the Punjab Director General of Police, said in a tweet. ''He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest. Recovered: 1 Pistol with 6 live cartridges, Foreign currency, and a car from his possession, FIR is registered and further Investigation is ongoing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

