Body of man found at vacant plot in Faridabad

A body of a 25-year-old man was found at a vacant plot of HSVP in Sector 12 here, police said on Saturday. The man had come to Faridabad to attend the wedding of his sister-in-laws son in village Mawai and had been missing since Friday morning and his body was found in the evening, DCP Crime Mukesh Malhotra said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:13 IST

A body of a 25-year-old man was found at a vacant plot of HSVP in Sector 12 here, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Kiyaru, a resident of Meerut, they said. The man had come to Faridabad to attend the wedding of his sister-in-law's son in village Mawai and had been missing since Friday morning and his body was found in the evening, DCP Crime Mukesh Malhotra said. A towel was found wrapped around the victim's neck, police said, adding tyre marks of a vehicle were also present on the spot.

It is suspected that the man was strangulated elsewhere and his body was dumped at the vacant plot, the DCP said.

"All crime branches have started the investigation and are exploring the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby. The picture will be cleared soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

