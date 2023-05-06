Left Menu

Man beaten to death in Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:48 IST
  • India

Four people have been arrested for beating a man to death in Faridabad Sector 12, police said on Saturday.

They said a brawl broke out between the four accused and two men late Friday night near the Edelco mall in the area. Pappu, Shiv, Raju and Babulal beat up Sahil and Arman and fled from the spot, police added.

The injured duo were taken to a hospital by their family members where doctors declared Sahil brought dead and Arman is undergoing treatment, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central, Satyapal Singh said.

An FIR was registered at the Central police station and the four accused were arrested, he said, adding, ''We are questioning them and further action will be taken as per the law.''

